Governor seeks report on MUDA site scam

July 23, 2024

Bengaluru: In response to the public demand for a transparent investigation into the 50:50 site distribution scam at the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), where wealthy and influential politicians have allegedly benefited, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has sought a report from the State Government.

The site scam has come to light over the past month and the names of high-profile individuals, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, have figured. Numerous representations have been made to the Governor by political parties and citizen organisations, calling for a free and fair investigation.

Governor Gehlot has directed Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goel to submit a detailed report on MUDA affairs and the site distribution. This intervention is significant as there are allegations that Siddaramaiah’s wife, B.M. Parvathi, was sanctioned 14 plots in upscale Vijayanagar layout in exchange for a 3.16-acre land at Kesare-Devanur in her name acquired by MUDA.

According to the rules, Parvathi was eligible for only two sites, but there are allegations that Siddaramaiah used his political power and influence to force MUDA and the Mysuru District Administration to sanction 14 sites.

A controversy has already erupted over the actual ownership and rights of the 3.16-acre land, which was gifted to Parvathi by her brother, B.M. Mallikarjunaswamy. The family of the original landowners has demanded compensation.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has denied any wrongdoing, stating that MUDA allotted the 14 sites according to the law and no rules were violated. However, the Opposition BJP and JD(S) have alleged deep-rooted corruption in MUDA and have demanded an impartial probe.