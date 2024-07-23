Dasara-2024 from Oct. 3 to Oct. 12: DC chairs preliminary meeting

July 23, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Ahead of Naada Habba Mysuru Dasara-2024, Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy chaired a preliminary meeting of District-level Officers at his Office in Siddarthanagar today.

Dasara is scheduled to begin with the puja atop Chamundi Hill on Oct. 3 and culminate with Jumboo Savari on Vijayadashami Day on Oct. 12.

Today’s meeting was the first in relation to the annual festival, a precursor to Dasara High-powered Committee meeting, to be held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

With DC Lakshmikanth Reddy, having had the experience of serving as MCC Commissioner, during Dasara-2023, the festival this year is expected to be organised with a detailed planning, without giving room for any errors.

The Officials reviewed the arrangements made during Dasara previous year and discussed over preparing the proposals for organising Gajapayana, the flagging off ceremony of first batch of Dasara elephants from the forest to Mysuru, formation of Dasara Sub-Committees, taking up road works and other development works, to make the annual event attractive for tourists. Most of the proposals related to cultural pageantry shall be submitted to the Government, through Kannada and Culture Department.

During the meeting, it was also discussed about the works to be taken up on priority.

Another round of meeting will be held in the coming days.

Additional Deputy Commissioner P. Shivaraju, MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff, MUDA Commissioner A.N. Raghunandan, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, SP N. Vishnuvardhan, DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj, DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi, Joint Director of Tourism M.K. Savitha, Deputy Director of Mysore Palace Board T.S. Subramanya and other officials attended the meeting.

Officers from Forest Department, Kannada and Culture Department, ZP, Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) and Taluk Administration also attended the meeting.