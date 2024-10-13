Ticket buyers denied entry into Mysore Palace, Parade Grounds
Ticket buyers denied entry into Mysore Palace, Parade Grounds

October 13, 2024

Passes outnumber tickets; political followers dominate scene; black market tickets emerge

Mysuru: People from Mysuru and nearby districts, eager for hassle-free entry to the Mysore Palace and Bannimantap Grounds to watch the Jumboo Savari and Torchlight Parade after purchasing online tickets, faced disappointment as the Police blocked their access at the entry gates.

The Mysuru District Administration had sold Jumboo Savari tickets online for Rs. 3,500. However, the Police closed the gates of the Mysore Palace at 1.45 pm, denying entry to ticket holders and citing that the venue was at full capacity.

As people pleaded with the Police for entry, heavy rain began to fall. Despite being soaked, the Police refused to allow ticket purchasers into the Palace, forcing frustrated attendees to leave the venue and cursing the Police and the district administration.

The Police were so adamant that they even pushed aside several media personnel at the Amba Vilas Gate, despite them showing their passes issued by the authorities.

The Bannimantap Ground, the venue for the Torchlight Parade, witnessed chaos last evening as crowds rushed through the VIP and VVIP entry (Gate No. 2). A stampede-like situation ensued, with about five women falling to the ground. Similar turmoil was reported at other entry gates.

Passes outnumber tickets

The Torchlight Parade and procession appeared to be more of an event for politicians to cater to their followers. While Yuva Dasara served as an occasion for the family and friends of politicians, the Torchlight Parade and Jumboo Savari were meant for their followers and families.

With the number of passes issued far exceeding the number of tickets sold, chaos ensued at both venues. The unscientific distribution of passes to family, friends, and followers deprived genuine ticket buyers of the opportunity to experience the event closely.

Black market sale

Tickets for both the Jumboo Savari and Torchlight Parade were reportedly being sold on the black market at the entry gates of both venues.

Some individuals were seen selling Jumboo Savari tickets worth Rs. 3,500 near Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar Circle (Hardinge Circle) and Jayamarthanda Gate. Similarly, tickets were also being sold at Gate Nos. 5, 6, and 7 of the Torchlight Parade ground.

