Women, children troubled due to unruly behaviour of miscreants

October 13, 2024

Though such incidents occur every year, officials have no solution for it

Mysuru: Like every year, women and children were a troubled lot due to unruly behaviour of miscreants who began to push them resulting in a few women and children crying and a few sustaining injuries as they were pushed against the barricades.

This incident took place at almost all junctions, which were blocked by barricades. In order to get a better view of the Dasara procession and the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari inside the Golden Howdah, women, carrying their infants and small children were seated right in front of the barricades.

But as soon as the procession began to pass in front of them, miscreants began to push the people in front of them resulting in women getting up to avoid people falling on them. As soon as the women and children got up, they were pushed against the barricades causing injuries and pain.

The Police personnel tried to go into the crowd and even lathi charged those who indulged in pushing but in vain. The Police later brought the children and women out of the crowd and made them sit near the barricades.

Large crowd atop Lansdowne Building

In a bid to get a better view of Dasara procession, a large crowd had climbed atop the dilapidated Lansdowne Building by risking their lives. Though the building was barricaded, the crowd somehow managed to climb atop this dilapidated building and view the Jumboo Savari.

Though the District Administration had warned against climbing dilapidated buildings, the Police failed to prevent the people from climbing atop such buildings.