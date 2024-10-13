Over 7,000 Policemen ensure order on Jumboo Savari route

October 13, 2024

Mysuru: Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara- 2024 concluded peacefully on Saturday, with unprecedented security arrangements made by the Police for Jumboo Savari, that marks the last leg of the annual festival.

As several lakhs of people, including the locals and tourists, had descended on the city to watch the grand spectacle, the City Police, led by DIGP (Southern Range) Dr. M.B. Boralingaiah, had deputed a strong contingent of Police personnel numbering in several thousands, from Mysore Palace to Bannimantap via the procession route passing through the gates of the Palace, Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple premises, K.R. Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road, Bamboo Bazaar and Highway Circle.

Similar security arrangements were in place for the Torchlight Parade, in which Drone Show was the main attraction.

Heavy Police bandobust

Precisely 7,000 Policemen had been drawn for security duty and were manned by a ADGP cadre Officer, three of DIGP cadre, 10 Superintendents of Police (SPs), 20 Additional SPs, 40 Dy.SPs, over 200 Police Inspectors, who kept a hawk eye on Jumboo Savari. The auxiliary forces, namely Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) force, Mounted Police, City Armed Reserve (CAR), Chamundi Commando Squad, District Armed Reserve (DAR), Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF), National Cadet Corps (NCC), Home Guards, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and Dog Squad, were also on security duty.

Under the supervision of DIGP (Southern Range) Dr. Boralingaiah, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, SP N. Vishnuvardhana, DCP (Law and Order) M. Mutturaju, DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi and DCP A. Nagappa, the Police personnel summoned from other districts on special bandobust duty, had been trained for a week about the security arrangements, at KPA and CAR grounds in the city. Besides, adequate traffic arrangements had been made for the smooth passing of VIP convoys, that included that of Governor, Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Chief Justices of Supreme Court and High Court, Cabinet Ministers, Chief Secretary of the Government among several others.

CCTV cameras

The footages of Closed Circuit TV cameras installed at prominent Dasara venues — Mysore Palace premises, roads in the surroundings, Jumboo Savari route and Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap — were being regularly monitored from the Control Room set up at City Police Commissioner’s office premises in Nazarbad. Any loopholes were swiftly brought to the notice of Policemen on ground to take corrective measures.

Cops in plain clothes

That apart, over 500 Policemen in mufti (plain clothes), kept a close watch on the crowd to identify potential dangers if any. The Police stationed at Mobile Command Centre vehicle, also kept a vigil on the crowd, collectively contributing to the unprecedented security arrangements, that ensured the success of Dasara, with Vijayadashami ending on a peaceful note.

As a precautionary measure, fire tenders, ambulance, Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Limited and Forest Department personnel had been stationed on Jumboo Savari route, to swing into action in case of any exigency.

Health staff

To attend to emergency cases, the wards, beds, doctors, nursing staff and medicines had been kept on reserve at K.R. Hospital, Cheluvamba Hospital, JSS Hospital, Super Speciality and District Hospital.

The inmates of lodges, guest houses and paying guests in the City Police Commissionerate limits and those located in the 200 metres radius of procession route, were also under vigil, besides collecting their background information and keeping a watch on their movements.

Overall, the Nada Habba concluded without reporting any untoward incidents, making it a peaceful experience for the tourists who had come from across the globe and returned home safely, with pleasant memories.