Art troupes display cultural glory
News

Art troupes display cultural glory

October 13, 2024

Mysuru: The Jumboo Savari procession, which is the main attraction of Dasara, was marked by the magnificent display of cultural and folk troupes which lent glory to the procession.

More than 1,600 artistes from 92 folk and cultural troupes performed 52 different types of art forms, much to the applause of the crowd which had lined up through the over 5.5-km procession route from the City Palace to the Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap.

Amidst pouring rains, the performance of cultural troupes, coming from all parts of the State,  added colour to the procession. Jumboo Savari, which began with the performance of Nandi Dhwaja Puja, saw the participation of a variety of folk troupes such as Veerabhadra Kunita, Kombu Kahale, Dollu Kunita, Lambani dance, Kodava dance, Suggi Kunita, Kani Vadana, Hagalu Vesha, Goravara Kunita, Veeramakkala Kunita,  Nandikolu etc.

The rains started minutes after the procession began and the artistes, braving off the rains, continued with their performance without any break.

The performances included Tamate-Nagari, Navilu Nrutya, Beesu Kamsale, Koli Kunitha, Chenda Vadana etc. which the crowds enjoyed amidst rains.

Apart from folk troupes of the State, folk artistes from 5 other States took part in the procession and performed Chakri dance of Rajasthan, Tadia Chapla dance of Uttarakhand, Singari Melam dance of Kerala, Karagam Kavadi dance of Tamil Nadu and Ghoomar dance of Haryana. What is interesting to note here is that as many as 1,600 folk artistes from different parts of the State and other States took part in this year’s Jumboo Savari procession.

