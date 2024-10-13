Chaos on Jumboo Savari route irks spectators

October 13, 2024

Procession Sub-Committee members block the view of Dasara Gold Card, ticket-holders

Mysuru: Improper arrangements and indiscipline during the Jumboo Savari led to chaos, prompting public frustration toward the Sub-Committee responsible for the event.

As the Jumboo Savari commenced from the Palace premises, numerous members of the Procession Sub-Committee, identifiable by their ID tags, stood in large groups on either side of the route, blocking the view for ticket-holding tourists who had arrived early to secure their spots.

Despite repeated requests from ticket holders to move aside, these Sub-Committee members remained unmoved, obstructing views and creating disorder as tourists struggled to reposition themselves for a better view of the procession. Neither the Police nor the relevant officials intervened, leaving the tourists feeling like mere bystanders.

Hundreds of Sub-Committee members, pass holders, and even individuals without passes entered the Jumboo Savari route, snapping selfies and milling about without any oversight.

Gold Card holders angry

This prompted anger from Gold Card and pass holders, who shouted slogans against both the Sub-Committee members and the Police, who were deployed for Dasara security but appeared inactive.

Although officials from various departments, including the District Administration, Mysuru City Corporation, Zilla Panchayat, and the Revenue Department, were present, none took action to resolve the situation.

When Captain Abhimanyu, bearing the Golden Howdah, reached the Palace, a massive crowd surrounded him, causing chaos and disturbing the dignitaries waiting to shower petals on the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari inside the Golden Howdah.

Officials do not act

Both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar expressed their dissatisfaction to Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy.

Police personnel and NCC cadets formed a line, further obstructing the view of the procession for those seated or standing along the route. It is the responsibility of officials to ensure that only participating folk troupes, tableaux, and a limited number of accompanying individuals are allowed on the procession route.

However, the scene yesterday was markedly different, with large crowds moving between the tableaux and folk troupes. It appeared the public was more focused on the members of various Sub-Committees than on the actual procession.

Only when the situation escalated did senior Police officials attempt to remove Sub-Committee members from the Jumboo Savari route, but these members repeatedly re-entered, perpetuating the problem.