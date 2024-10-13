Stunts on bikes, horses leave thousands of gathering spellbound

October 13, 2024

Mysuru: The hair-raising stunts, the spectacle of 1,500 drones, spectacular horse riding and jumping by Mounted Police, the freshness of Chende Mela and the eye-catching Torchlight Parade.

This melange of attractions marked the culmination of Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara-2024, at Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap here last evening.

With this, the grandeur of Dasara, that formed myriad events of Navarathri that unfolded on Oct. 3, came to an end on the 10th day, that holds significance for Jumboo Savari taken out earlier in the day.

Despite drizzling from 6.15 pm, the enthusiastic crowd waiting to catch a mix of adventurous stunts, did not feel it as a deterrent. As the intermittent rainfall was witnessed throughout the day, the ground was already wet and M-Sand was laid to address the lacunae caused due to alluvial surface, that may prove a hurdle in the smooth performance of acrobatics during the parade.

Drone Show, albeit on a large scale, left thousands of audience awestruck, with 1,500 drones dotting the skies in various formations.

The formations of Goddess Chamundeshwari, national flag, world map, soldier, Karnataka map, howdah carrier elephant, Suvarna Karnataka Sambhrama, peepal tree, whale, Tiger the National Animal among others, turned into the major attractions of the event.

The sound of Chede Mela, organised for the first time in Dasara and performed by Kala Nation troupe of Kerala, reverberated through the ground. The artistes performed for the musical notes of songs like Eka Danthaya…, Shivam Shivam… and Chinna Chinna Aasai (in Malayalam), offering a musical treat to the gathering.

It was followed by Laser Show that provided a glimpse of Suvarna Karnataka Sambhrama. While a 300-member troupe of artistes led by Shwetha Bhat of Mahanati fame, presented the dance forms of different States, paying a perfect tribute to presiding deity – Chamundeshwari.

Then came, the signature event of the parade — thrilling bike stunts by Shwet Ashwa team of Indian Military Police personnel. Riding white Royal Enfield motorbikes, the military Police performed various acrobatics like — Scissor Crossing, Parallel Crossing, Fourth Crossing, Speed Crossing, Crossing Chest Jump, Petrol Tank With Carrier Bike Ride, One Leg Ride, Ride With Ladder among several other stunts, that culminated with the Pyramid formation.

The Mounted Police on horseback split into two teams, also performed various stunts like tent pegging, section formation, Indian file, opposite crossing among other stunts, to the applause of the gathering.

After a gap of 14 years, show jumping was also organised, during which the horse riders jumped over the horizontal wooden bars in precision.

The Musical Ride, yet another new attraction of the parade, left the audience awe struck as the two teams of 16 horses moved in sync with the background music, forming parallel crossing and scissor crossing.

About 300 trainee policemen from Police Training School (PTS) holding torchlight, presented various formations like — Suswagatha, Suvarna Karnataka-50, Kannadave Satya, Kannadave Nitya, Mysuru Dasara-414, Karnataka Police Always With You, Jai Hind, Thank You, followed by a fire show.

Earlier 18 troops, eight armed and 10 unarmed, took out a march past in precision, that offered Guard of Honour in review order and dispersed after the rendition of National Anthem. Twenty-one rounds of shots were fired from seven cannons, during which all the dignitaries and gathering rose as a mark of respect.

Earlier, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who inspected the parade in open jeep, later received the guard of honour.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Ministers Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, K. Venkatesh, Dr. M.C. Sudhakar, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Shivaraj S. Tangadagi and others were present on the occasion.