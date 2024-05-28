7,336 traffic violation cases booked in a day

May 28, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: In a day-long crackdown yesterday, the City Police recorded 7,336 traffic violation cases across the city. The operation commenced in the morning and extended until 2 am the next day, with teams also focusing on checking drink-and-drive cases.

The comprehensive operation was a joint effort by the Civil and Traffic Police, along with the Commando Force, under the guidance of City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth. Senior officers, including DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj and DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi, as well as ACPs and Inspectors, were actively involved in the operation.

Police sources revealed that even the Police Commissioner remained on the roads until the conclusion of the operation.

Various violations were targeted and on-the-spot penalties were imposed, particularly for offences such as triple riding, riding without a helmet, riding without a number plate, carrying passengers in goods vehicles, and drinking and driving.

Interestingly, a majority of the cases were booked against violators who rode two-wheelers without helmets. While most violators paid penalties on the spot, many others opted to pay later as they did not have cash at hand. Some vehicle owners whose vehicles have been seized will have to pay the fine and then get their vehicles released.

The Police have seized hundreds of vehicles, including those involved in drunken driving offenses. “For repeat offenders, their licenses will be suspended in addition to levying the prescribed penalty,” the Police stated.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Police Commissioner B. Ramesh highlighted that coordinated efforts have enabled the Police to raise awareness effectively. “We’ve noticed a trend where vehicle number plates are being tampered with to avoid detection by CCTV cameras and other recently installed Artificial Intelligence-based cameras. This necessitated an on-ground operation. Yesterday, in one day we booked 113 number plate violation cases,” he explained.

“Collecting fines and filling Government coffers is not our primary objective. We aim to emphasise the importance of preserving lives. It’s better to take precautions on the roads rather than risk accidents and lifelong disabilities,” Ramesh said.

Traffic violation drive: 27.5.2024