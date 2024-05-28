Robs in Mysuru; caught in Maharashtra

May 28, 2024

Unidentified miscreant snatches gold chain at Saraswathipuram on May 22 before escaping; Accused has over 50 criminal cases against him in Nagpur

Mysore/Mysuru: Saraswathipuram Police have reportedly arrested a chain-snatcher at Nagpur in Maharashtra. The accused, yet to be identified, had snatched a part of the gold chain from a woman, who was on her way to a shop at Saraswathipuram on Wednesday (May 22) morning.

The woman, who had lost her gold chain, is Madhura, a resident of Telecom Layout in Saraswathipuram Police limits.

At about 8 am, Madhura was walking towards a shop when the bike-borne chain-snatcher, aged about 30, tried to snatch the gold chain from her person.

As the alert woman held on to her chain tightly, the chain-snatcher managed to flee with only a part of the gold chain weighing about 30 grams. Following the incident, Madhura lodged a complaint at Saraswathipuram Police Station.

The Police, who swung into action by registering a case, traced him based on the clues in Nagpur and arrested him with the help of local Police last night.

The Police also came to know that the accused has over 50 criminal cases registered against him in Nagpur.

The Police are bringing the chain-snatcher to Mysuru after completing legal procedures.

The Cops will interrogate him and produce him before a City Court. More details are awaited.