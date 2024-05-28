BJP need not speak about my hairstyle: Minister

May 28, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as the war of words between School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa and State BJP Chief B.Y. Vijayendra escalated, with the latter taking exception to the Minister’s hairstyle, Madhu Bangarappa has asked the BJP leaders not to speak about his hairstyle and his family.

Addressing a press meet at Congress Bhavan near the City Railway Station here this morning, Madhu Bangarappa said the BJP, which spoke about KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar’s beard in the run up to the 2023 Assembly polls, must note that its strength in the Assembly came down to just 66 seats in the polls.

“Now the BJP may end up getting just 6 out of the 26 seats that it had won in the last LS polls in Karnataka”, he said while questioning why the BJP remained silent on former President Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam’s hairstyle.

Continuing his tirade on the BJP, Madhu asserted that even PM Modi had sported a long beard during COVID-19 pandemic and he wants to know why BJP leaders did not question then.

Asserting that he has good long hairs, he said what was more important for him is that he has a good brain and he will work with application of mind for addressing issues.

“My father S. Bangarappa, who was a former Chief Minister, has taught me to do good things in life. I need not have to care for BJP Chief B.Y. Vijayendra or other BJP leaders for their comments on my hairstyle. My father is my biggest inspiration,” he said while asserting that he had not insulted Savita Samaja through his comments.

He further said that someone may have misled the community about my remarks which was not targeted at the community.

Referring to school text books, the Minister said that the school text books were changed at the start of the 2023-24 academic year based on 45 points. Now there will be no further changes or corrections this academic year (2024-25), he clarified adding that the Congress Government was committed for strengthening the Primary Education sector in the State.

MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, former MLA M.K. Somashekar, City Congress President R. Murthy, District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, KPCC Vice-President Sudheendra, former Mayor B.K. Prakash and others were present during the press meet.