MUDA 50:50 sites scam: No Police complaint yet; officials, legislators silent

Mysuru: A land allotment scam worth thousands of crores of rupees has occurred in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) under the guise of the 50:50 ratio site distribution scheme, incentive sites and alternative site allocations.

Despite the State Government stepping in to initiate investigations — Lokayukta, Justice P.N. Desai One-Man Judicial Commission and the Enforcement Directorate — the inaction and silence of key officials and elected representatives are glaring. Shockingly, no Police complaint has been lodged to punish the guilty till now, even months after the scam broke.

In what can only be described as outright looting, officials of MUDA — an autonomous Government authority in Mysuru city — have arbitrarily sanctioned sites without the necessary approval from the MUDA Board, benefiting influential individuals, politicians and real estate agents. However, no official complaint has been registered in any Police Station by MUDA to date regarding this matter. It was only because of the RTI activists this massive corruption could come to light.

What is baffling is the deafening silence of MUDA officials, elected representatives, former Chairmen and even the Urban Development Minister. While MUDA officials are known to file Police complaints over minor issues, their refusal to take any legal action regarding this multi-crore scam that has occurred in their own organisation has raised significant suspicions.

Even after the scam came to light, a MUDA Board meeting was convened — but no mention of filing a Police complaint or holding those who committed the illegality legally accountable.

Ironically, the same meeting saw members passionately advocating for MUDA to take back the sites allocated under the dubious 50:50 scheme. Such enthusiasm begs the question: Why is this zeal missing when it comes to prosecuting those behind the multi-crore looting?

Finally, it was decided to reclaim the illegally allocated sites only after Justice P.N. Desai’s inquiry report was submitted to the Government. MUDA members unanimously agreed to surrender these sites to MUDA, tacitly acknowledging the illegality of their distribution.

Yet, despite this admission, no steps have been taken to file complaints or enforce legal measures against the culprits who plundered MUDA’s property.

This silence cannot be attributed to ignorance of the law. Most of the members of the MUDA Board are seasoned Legislators (lawmakers in the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council), fully aware that the illegal transfer of MUDA properties to private hands constitutes a criminal act. Their reluctance to press charges or ensure punishment for those responsible raises serious concerns about their commitment to accountability.

Conscious citizens are left questioning the motives behind this silence. Why are those tasked with upholding the law unwilling to act decisively against blatant corruption? And what is the reason for their silence?

As another MUDA meeting is scheduled for today (Nov. 30), the public is left waiting to see if this will finally result in meaningful decisions or will merely add to the long list of missed opportunities for justice.