60 MLD Kabini water project to be upgraded to 180 MLD

August 12, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: In a bid to augment drinking water supplies to the city, the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has come up with an upgraded plan to supply uninterrupted water to South Western parts of Mysuru city by drawing more water from Kabini river.

MUDA has proposed to make optimal use of the Bidaragodu Jackwell point to supply 180 MLD (Million Litres per Day) of water from the present 60 MLD. Once implemented, this will be one of the most ambitious drinking water projects to be taken up by MUDA in recent times.

As per the new proposal that will be tabled before the MUDA meeting tomorrow, from Bidaragodu Jackwell, water will be pumped to Kembalu Pumping Station where water will be chlorinated and pumped to Udbur from where it will be supplied to Mysuru city.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev said that the entire upgradation project will cost Rs. 150 crore. The present 60 MLD is not optimal and the project can supply 180 MLD water to both MUDA-formed layouts and MUDA-approved private layouts.

The project can supply water to all the parched areas of South-West Mysuru and it will help the people of R.T. Nagar, J.P. Nagar and hundreds of residents of private and MUDA layouts all along the Ring Road, he said.

“For the 60 MLD project at present, we have one 450 HP motor and for the upgradation, we need 1,250 HP pumping capacity and two more motors and one for standby would be purchased. Also, the 11 KV power station at Udbur Gate water supply plant will be enhanced to 66 KV so that more quantity of water can be drawn from Kabini river that flows close to Bidaragodu,” he explained.

The project will be implemented within one year and Rs. 150 crore is required for upgradation. “Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has assured that he would get Rs. 50 crore under Centre’s Jal Jeevan Mission and during their recent visit to Mysuru, Ministers S.T. Somashekar and Byrathi Basavaraju have assured all help to upgrade the project to supply 180 MLD water,” he added.

The Bidaragodu Jackwell point supplies water to Kuvempunagar, J.P. Nagar, Bankers Layout, Jayanagar and surrounding areas. If MUDA makes full utilisation of the remaining 120 MLD capacity, water can be supplied to MUDA and private layouts at R.T. Nagar, Vijayanagar Fourth Stage, J.P. Nagar, University Layout and surrounding areas, benefiting over one lakh houses.