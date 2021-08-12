CM likely to offer ‘bagina’ to KRS Dam on Aug. 18

August 12, 2021

Srirangapatna: With the water level in KRS Dam nearing the 121 ft. mark today, the dam is expected to be full to the brim in a couple of days. The maximum water-level of the dam is 124.80 ft. and a 3ft rise in water level is enough for the Dam to be full.

With KRS, the lifeline of lakhs of people in old Mysuru region, expected to be full in a couple of days due to good rainfall in catchment areas, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is likely to offer ‘bagina’ to the Dam on Aug. 18.

Today (Aug. 12), the water-level at KRS Dam stood at 120.98 ft. with 5,991 cusecs inflow and 5,503 cusecs outflow.

With the CM likely to offer ‘bagina’ on Aug. 18, Mandya SP Dr. Ashwini visited the Dam in Srirangapatna taluk yesterday and reviewed security.

Speaking to Mysuru Mithra, the sister concern of Star of Mysore, Dr. Ashwini said that the Dam is just over 3 ft. away from becoming full to the brim.

Pointing out that it is a customary practice for the Chief Ministers of the State to offer ‘bagina’ to dams after they become full, she said that though the exact date of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s visit has not been fixed so far, it is likely that the CM may visit anytime next week and the Police have started making elaborate security arrangements in the vicinity of the Dam as a precautionary measure.

Stating that the Police are setting out security measures and getting prepared for the CM’s visit, which can be either by road or by an helicopter, Dr. Ashwini said that the Department is also working out plans to ensure adherence to COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour during the CM’s visit.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that, with the KRS Dam almost full, a delegation of JD(S) Legislators and leaders met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at Bengaluru on Tuesday and extended him an invitation to offer ‘bagina’ to the Dam, which is fast nearing full capacity.