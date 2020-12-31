Retd. Dy.SP’s suicide linked to woman’s murder at Belakavadi?

December 31, 2020

Mandya: Mandya Superintendent of Police (SP) K. Parashuram has stated that retired Dy.SP Hanumanthappa, who committed suicide at Vijayanagar in Bengaluru, is suspected to be involved in the murder case of a woman identified as Saraswathi of Belakavadi village in Malavalli taluk, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances two months ago.

Disclosing this at a press meet, the SP said that Hanumanthappa was earlier serving as an Inspector at Lashkar Police Station in Mysuru and Saraswathi was working as a cleaning staff at the same Police Station.

Continuing, the SP said that though Hanumanthappa was transferred, he used to visit the Police Station frequently to meet Saraswathi and added that following COVID-19 pandemic, they were unable to meet.

But two months ago, Saraswathi was found dead in a suspicious manner and her body was found near Shivanasamudra, the SP said and added that during investigation, it was known that Hanumanthappa and Saraswathi were in constant touch and information about the two meeting frequently was received.

Based on the information, Hanumanthappa, who was residing at Bengaluru, was issued notice to be present for the enquiry and he had come for the same once, the SP said and added that during investigation, the location of both (Hanumanthappa and Saraswathi) mobile phones were found in the same mobile tower location many times including the day of Saraswathi’s death following which another notice was issued to Hanumanthappa to be present for enquiry, but he did not come.

Moreover, fingerprints were found near the neck of Saraswathi, which gave rise to suspicion and when preparations were made to enquire Hanumanthappa, he had committed suicide, which has given rise to suspicion about the involvement of Hanumanthappa in Saraswathi’s murder, SP Parashuram said.