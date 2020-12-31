Mysuru-Goa flight in high demand
News

Mysuru-Goa flight in high demand

December 31, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With lots of restriction on New Year celebrations in city, Mysuru party revellers are heading towards Goa to welcome 2021 in their own style.

Mysuru Airport Director R. Manjunath told SOM that since last one month, the occupancy rate had been around 90 percent on both directions. In fact, this has emerged as one of the sought-after routes between Mysuru and Goa. In last two days, the flight to Goa was almost full from Mysuru with youths heading to celebrate New Year in grand scale. The flight is 90 percent booked from Goa to Mysuru after Jan. 2, 2021, he added.

He said Goa has been the most sought-after destination among travellers as they will reach within one hour  from Mysuru. Reason for this has been attractive beaches and heritage structures.

