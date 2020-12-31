Lady sentenced to 6 months jail for negligent driving
She was involved in a car accident that resulted in the death of a two-wheeler rider on Feb. 28, 2016

Mysore/Mysuru: City’s 4th Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court has sentenced a Bengaluru-based lady driver to six months imprisonment besides imposing a fine of Rs. 2,000 after she was found guilty of rash and negligent driving resulting in the death of a two-wheeler rider on Feb. 28, 2016 in city. 

The sentenced lady driver is Girija Swamy, wife of Ravikanthaswamy of Bengaluru.

On Feb. 28, 2016, Krishna, a Security Guard of an ATM, was proceeding from Columbia Asia Hospital side towards Fountain Circle on his two-wheeler when Girija Swamy, who was driving a car, hit the two-wheeler from behind near Shobha Garden, resulting in Krishna suffering from serious injuries. Though Krishna was admitted to a city hospital, he succumbed to injuries after three months. 

The then NR Traffic Inspector C. Kiran Kumar, who had registered a case of rash and negligent driving against Girija Swamy, resulting in the death of Krishna, had submitted a charge-sheet against Girija Swamy to the Court.

Judge Sunil R. Hosamath, who took up the hearing, heard the arguments from both sides and found Girija guilty and sentenced her to six months imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs. 2,000. Public Prosecutor Shivakumar argued on behalf of the Government.

