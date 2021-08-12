‘Govt. to strictly implement Anti-Cow Slaughter Act’

August 12, 2021

Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan calls on Suttur Seer, seeks blessings

Mysore/Mysuru: Asserting that the State Government was totally committed to implement the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Ordinance, 2020, Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan said that the State Government has decided to construct Goshala in all districts and the works on it will commence soon.

He was speaking to press persons after visiting Suttur Mutt and seeking the blessings of Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji here yesterday.

Contending that the Ordinance has not remained only on paper, Prabhu Chavan said that the State Government will take strict measures to implement the ordinance.

Maintaining that it is the responsibility of the Government to save cows, which are considered as ‘Gomaata’ by many, from being taken to slaughter houses, he said that the Government will deal seriously against illegal sale of beef. Pointing out that he has spoken to the Home Minister on complaints regarding illegal sale of beef despite the ban on cow slaughter, Chavan claimed that he voluntarily sought Animal Husbandry portfolio in order to prevent cow slaughter and save ‘Gomaata.’

Continuing, Chavan said that several districts have been given ambulance under ‘Pashu Sanjeevini Scheme’ and 25 more ambulances will come soon, which will be distributed among all districts which have not got one.

“I will take measures to ensure that the Government releases more grants for Goshaalas,” the Minister announced.

He further said that strict checks at check-posts prevented about 6,000 cattle being illegally slaughtered during the recent Bakrid festival and added that 85 percent of the 10,000 complaints received through Animal Welfare Helpline has been addressed in a span of just one month.

Replying to a query on disappointment being expressed openly by some of the Ministers over their portfolio allocation, Prabhu Chavan said that the BJP top brass will address the issue and sort out any differences.