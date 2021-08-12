By-poll to MCC Ward 36 on Sept.3

August 12, 2021

Model code of conduct in Ward limits from Aug. 16; Counting of votes on Sept. 6

Mysore/Mysuru: The suspense over the conduct of by-poll for Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Ward No. 36 (Yaraganahalli and Ambedkar Colony) has ended with the State Election Commission on Wednesday (Aug. 11) ordering by-election to the Ward on Sept. 3, along with the announcement of the schedule for the election to Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Kalaburagi City Corporations in the State.

Ward 36 is reserved for Backward Class Category-B (Woman) and the by-poll to the lone MCC Ward will take place along with the general election to the three other City Corporations.

Following the Election Commission’s announcement, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Mysuru declared the details of by-poll schedule this morning. According to the details, the model code of conduct will come into effect in the limits of the Ward from Aug. 16 and will remain till Sept. 6.

DC Dr. Bagadi Gautham, who is also the District Electoral Officer, said that the notification for the by-poll will be issued on Aug.16.

The last date for filing of nomination papers is Aug.23, following which the scrutiny of papers will be taken up on Aug. 24.

Last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is Aug.26 and voting, if necessary, will take place on Sept.3 from 7 am to 5 pm. The re-polling, if necessary, will be held on Sept.5. Counting of votes will be taken up on Sept.6 and the results will be announced the same day.

Officers appointed

The following Officers have been appointed to oversee the conduct of by-election: Nanjundaiah (Mob: 94480-08342), Zonal Commissioner, MCC Zone-7, will be the Returning Officer and M. Prasad (Mob: 99802-83881), Assistant Revenue Officer, MCC Zone-4, will be the Assistant Returning Officer. These two Polling Officers will function from the Office of MCC Zone-9 at Gayathripuram till the poll process is complete.

11 polling booths

MCC Ward 36 (Yaraganahalli and Ambedkar Colony) will have 11 polling booths and the Ward has 10,883 voters (5,391 men, 5,489 women and 3 others).

The District Administration has set up Control Rooms and the members of the public can call the below mentioned numbers for any model code of conduct violations, electoral irregularities or malpractices etc.

DC Control Room: 1077

MCC Control Room: 0821- 2440890 / 2418800

Details: The by-poll has been necessitated following the annulment of the election of the then Mysuru Mayor Rukmini Madegowda of the JD(S) by the Karnataka High Court in May last.

Rukmini was elected as Mayor on Feb.24, 2021. But barely three months into her office, she lost her post, as the High Court upheld a District Court order disqualifying her on the grounds that she had filed a wrong submission of her assets in the polls held in 2018.

Rajini Annaiah of the Congress, who lost the 2018 polls to Rukmini Madegowda of the JD(S) by over 300 votes in Ward 36, had challenged the election of Rukmini in the District Court, accusing her of submitting false records. The District Court, which heard the petition, upheld Rajini’s arguments and annulled the election of Rukmini, while also ordering that the defeated candidate, Rajini Annaiah, the petitioner, be declared elected from the Ward.

Subsequent to the District Court’s ruling, Rukmini moved the High Court seeking a review of the order. The Karnataka HC, which heard Rukmini’s petition in May this year, upheld the District Court’s order annulling the election of Rukmini. However, the HC quashed the District Court’s order that had directed for declaration of election of Rajini Annaiah of the Congress from the Ward.

Following the HC ruling, Rukmini filed a review petition in the Supreme Court questioning the HC order. But the SC is yet to give its judgement in the case.

Will seek advocate’s advise on contesting by-poll

Meanwhile, disqualified Mayor Rukmini Madegowda, speaking to SOM this morning, said that she came to know of the by-poll announcement last night. Pointing out that the Supreme Court is yet to dispose off her petition challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict annulling her election from MCC Ward 36, she said that she would consult her advocate and JD(S) party workers before taking any decision on contesting the Sept. 3 by-poll. Rukmini further said that she will take an appropriate decision on contesting again as there is more than 10 days time for filing of nomination (last date Aug. 23).