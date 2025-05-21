Rain fury: MCC ready with precautions

May 21, 2025

Mysuru: In the wake of intermittent rainfall with weatherman forecasting early arrival of monsoon this year, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is leaving no stone unturned to gear up to face the situation effectively.

As a precaution, the works are underway to desilt storm water drains and remove the weeds and shrubs to facilitate the free flow of rain water. Similar plans will be extended to residential areas, where storm water drains will be cleaned and the tree branches in precarious conditions shall be removed.

Several teams have been formed and entrusted with responsibility to clear the trees that uproot due to heavy wind and restore the electricity lines that are damaged due to rain.

MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif told Star of Mysore that the City Corporation is fully prepared to face any situation that may erupt during rains. The works related to removal of silt and weed from Raja Kaluves (big storm water drains) began in February itself and 90% of the works are completed, with pending 10% works to be completed in the next 10 days.

Action will be taken for cleaning the storm water drains at residential areas in each of the Wards in 15 days, added the MCC Commissioner.

In a coordinated manner, the Forest Department and Police will be involved in cutting the tree branches that pose danger in public places. Barring those trees that are considered as weak, the other trees will not be removed fully. Any decisions shall be in compliance with nature. While the works are underway to clear the tree branches that have been already cut, which may intensify this month.

In the event of any electricity line related complaints in the night, a team has been formed to attend to such complaints. To take up the works on removal of tree branches on a war-footing, the Civil Engineers have been deputed along with Abhaya and Horticulture Division staff of MCC, with weatherman predicting heavy rain.

Measures have been also taken towards effective maintenance of UGD network, by keeping it intact, to prevent the possibilities of overflowing during rain, said MCC Commissioner Asif.

Health awareness

MCC in association with Health and Family Welfare Department, will launch an awareness drive about Malaria and Dengue cases, to educate the people on keeping the surroundings of the house clean, by preventing the stagnation of water.

The Pourakarmikas, engaged in door-to-door garbage collection will be involved in awareness drive. They will be providing the information related to precautions, by using the microphone attached to auto tippers deployed to collect garbage.

The fogging will be undertaken to control mosquitoes, with preliminary arrangements being made in this regard.

—Dr. N.P. Venkatesh, Health Officer, MCC