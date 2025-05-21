Proposed Amusement and Theme Park at KRS:  High Court issues notices to State, Central Governments

May 21, 2025

Five farmers from Mandya file PIL opposing the project

Bengaluru/Mandya: The Vacation Division Bench of Karnataka High Court (HC) headed by Justice B.M. Shyamprasad has issued notices to both State and Central Government against notification calling tender for the proposed Amusement and Theme Park (Entertainment Park).

The HC Bench heard the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by farmers led by K. Boraiah of Gopalpura, Mandya on Tuesday.

Senior Advocate M. Shivaprakash, appearing for applicants, in his arguments stated that the proposed Amusement and Theme Park would have adverse affect on KRS dam which has been the lifeline for lakhs of farmers and requested the High Court to issue a stay order on the call for tender until a final order on the issue was passed by Court.

On hearing the argument, the High Court Division Bench allowed the PIL and instructed Advocate representing the Government to submit the modalities of the project being floated in the tender through PPP Model during the next hearing.

Later, the High Court Bench issued notices to 17 defendants including the Secretary, Union Ministry of Jal Shakthi, National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) Chairman and Chief Secretary, Government of Karnataka before posting the hearing for June 9.

The PIL stated that the construction of amusement and theme park at KRS would not only cause safety issue of the dam but acquisition of fertile 198- acre agricultural land would have an adverse effect on the farmers and cause ecological imbalance.

“The tender is unilateral. The State Government has not taken approval from National Dam Safety Authority and moreover the State Government has not brought to notice of the public regarding the pros and cons of the project,” said the PIL.

It may be recalled that State Government during September and December 2024 has floated tender notification twice. However, it received no response. The project was also severely opposed by farmers and local residents. Now, the Government has floated another tender notification for Rs. 2615.96 crore in name of developing Brindavan Garden.