Server breakdown affects issuance of e-Khata, B-Khata

May 21, 2025

Service resumes today after a 4-day break

Mysuru: Even as the State Government announced introduction of e-Khata and B-Khata issuance with much pomp, the service (Issuance of e-Khata and B-Khatas)has been badly affected across the State due to breakdown of the main server at Bengaluru since the past four days.

e-Khata is an electronic database and document that serves as proof of property ownership. It is a digitised (electronic) version of the traditional Khata, providing an online record of property details, ownership and associated transactions. This digital system aims to enhance transparency, efficiency and reduce fraud in property dealings.

B-Khata refers to a property classification that stems from the term ‘Khata,’ which is essentially an account of record that includes details about a property’s size, location and ownership. It is vital for property tax assessment and other civic services. The B-Khata emerged as a categorisation for properties that do not comply with the building by-laws or have deviations from approved plans.

According to sources in MCC, the server breakdown problem began on May 17 all across the State and has not been set right till now. The e-Swathu software, a centralised online platform created by the Karnataka Government to manage property and land records in rural areas, aims to streamline property transactions, prevent fraud and ensure transparency in land ownership. The platform allows citizens to access their property’s e-Khata (Form-9) and other relevant documents online. This software in managed by National Information Centre (NIC) at Bengaluru.

The breakdown in the server with the collapse of the website and with literally no network connectivity since the past few days, has disappointed scores of citizens who are visiting the MCC, Town Panchayats, Municipal Corporations, other Local Bodies and Gram Panchayat offices across the district and the State daily for getting their e-Khata documents.

On their part, the Officials and staff at these offices are left wondering and kept waiting on when the technical glitches, network failure, website and server breakdown issues are properly and permanently addressed.

The NIC officials are said to be working overtime to address the technical glitches and server breakdown as the problem has to be seen right from the roots, it is learnt.

Meanwhile, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah convening a two-day meeting of DCs and ZP CEOs of all districts at Bengaluru on May 30 and 31, for reviewing the progress and receive inputs on the status of e-Khatas and B-Khatas issuance, the officials are a worried lot as they are unable to clear files and upload the status on the website due to complete breakdown of server.

With the issuance of e-Khatas coming to a standstill at City Corporations and all other Local Bodies, the citizens are getting anxious about getting their documents. The breakdown has also resulted in huge revenue loss to the Government. However, according to latest reports, the service has resumed this afternoon.