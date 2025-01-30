Sites without documentation to get B-Khata, says CM

January 30, 2025

Property owners in Urban Local Bodies including MCC to benefit

Bengaluru: In a major relief to property owners, the State Government has decided to issue B-Khata to nearly 32 lakh properties without complete documentation within Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) limits, excluding Bengaluru.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently issued an order approving this initiative as a one-time facility to regularise properties lacking complete documentation. This will directly benefit property and site owners in various ULBs, including Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).

The decision follows a meeting held on Jan. 7 in Benga- luru, where the CM instructed officials to grant an equivalent B-Khata certificate, recorded as e-Property, to property owners without all necessary supporting documents.

To speed up implementation, the CM has directed officials to launch a three-month campaign-style drive to ensure that all eligible properties receive B-Khata certification under the one-time model.

The move comes in response to a recent Supreme Court order on unauthorised sites and layouts, which directs all States to take immediate steps to regularise properties sans proper approvals.

According to official estimates, Karnataka has around 55 lakh properties under ULB jurisdictions (excluding Bengaluru). While 22 lakh property owners have already obtained e-Khata, nearly 30-32 lakh properties remain undocumented. This initiative will provide legal recognition to thousands of property owners, allowing them to pay taxes, access municipal services and apply for loans — offering a long-awaited solution to property regularisation issues in urban Karnataka.