Mysuru-Nanjangud NH to be accident-free soon

January 30, 2025

NHAI prepares Rs. 127.01 crore master plan; works begin at some places

Mysuru: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has rolled out a Rs. 127.01 crore master plan to develop the Mysuru-Nanjangud Highway (NH 766, formerly NH 212) into an accident-free zone. Some of the works have already begun like under-bridges at APMC, Bandipalya, connecting Nanjangud Highway with the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

With eight accident-prone black spots identified, the project focuses on public safety and accident prevention through strategic infrastructure upgrades.

The Mysuru-Nanjangud Highway, linking Karnataka with Kerala and Tamil Nadu, has witnessed a high frequency of accidents, often resulting in serious injuries and fatalities.

Recently, a tragic accident near Hirikati Gate claimed the lives of three persons from the same family, underscoring the urgent need for intervention.

Overspeeding, reckless driving and inadequate road infrastructure have contributed to repeated accidents, making the highway one of the most dangerous stretches in the region. To address these issues, NHAI has identified black spots, where more than 10 accidents leading to fatalities occurred within three years.

These locations are plagued by sharp turns, hidden junctions, poor visibility or lack of proper signage, making them highly vulnerable to collisions.

Infrastructure upgrades

Despite previous safety measures such as high-mast lighting, speed breakers, zebra line humps, cat eyes, blinkers and road dividers, accidents have continued to occur. To achieve a significant reduction in fatalities and improve commuter safety, NHAI has now prioritised the construction of over-bridges and under-bridges to separate high-speed vehicular traffic from local and pedestrian movement.

NHAI officials confirmed that tenders have been issued for the proposed projects, with some works already underway, while others will commence soon. The infrastructure plan includes the construction of pedestrian bridges, underpasses and vehicle overpasses at critical accident-prone locations.

With rigorous data analysis from past accident reports, NHAI is ensuring that each infrastructure upgrade directly addresses high-risk zones, reducing the likelihood of accidents.

These improvements, once completed, will not only enhance public safety but also streamline traffic flow, preventing congestion-related hazards. By transforming the Mysuru-Nanjangud Highway into an accident-free zone, NHAI aims to protect lives, improve road discipline and create a safer, more reliable transport corridor for commuters, residents and businesses.

Key safety projects along Mysuru-Nanjangud Highway

As part of the master plan, joint surveys conducted by NHAI and the Public Works Department (PWD) have pinpointed repetitive accident zones where the following infrastructure improvements will be undertaken:

• Two under-bridges at APMC, Bandipalya, connecting the Nanjangud Highway with the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to facilitate the safe movement of heavy vehicles and goods transport.

• An over-bridge at Yelachageri in Nanjangud Taluk, reducing collision risks at high-speed intersections.

• Under-bridges at Kalale Gate and Hosahalli, ensuring safe passage for light motor vehicles.

• Separate bridges at Kadakola, one for light motor vehicles and another for pedestrians preventing dangerous pedestrian crossings.

• An under-bridge near Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram, enhancing safety.

• A dedicated under-bridge at Kempaiahnahundi, providing segregated movement for vehicles and pedestrians.

• Under-bridges at Bannikuppe, improving connectivity for both light and heavy vehicles along the Bengaluru-Mysuru National Highway (NH 275).