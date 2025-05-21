ED raids institutions owned by Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar

May 21, 2025

Bengaluru: In a coordinated operation this morning, officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted surprise raids at several educational institutions owned by Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar.

Around 30 ED personnel, split into multiple teams, carried out searches at Sri Siddhartha Medical College and Sri Siddhartha Institute of Technology (SSIT) in Tumakuru, as well as at Sri Siddhartha Institute of Medical Sciences near T. Begur in Nelamangala, on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

These institutions are run by the Sri Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education (a Deemed-to-be University), of which Dr. Parameshwar serves as the Chancellor.

While an official statement from the ED is awaited, sources suggest that the raids may be linked to suspected irregularities in funding, particularly after the recent acquisition of a defunct engineering college in Tumakuru by SSIT.

Link to actress Ranya Rao?

Speculation is rife that the raid could also have a connection to Kannada actress Ranya Rao, who was arrested in March by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on charges of gold smuggling at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

She is currently in judicial custody at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison. Reports suggest she may have had financial interests in the Siddhartha institutions, though this is yet to be officially confirmed.

It may be recalled that in October 2019, Income Tax sleuths had also conducted searches at these institutions based on complaints of undisclosed cash transactions.

Reacting to the development, Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar expressed surprise at the ED raids. He refrained from offering detailed comments, stating he would respond after obtaining full information.