Srivatsa slams MUDA inaction

November 30, 2024

I will speak at today’s meeting: G.T. Devegowda

Mysuru: Reacting to the silence of legislators and officials over the inaction at MUDA, KR MLA T.S. Srivatsa told Star of Mysore ahead of today’s MUDA meeting that he had raised the issue during the last meeting.

“I condemned the inaction in the strongest terms. I clearly told the Mysuru DC (who is also MUDA Chairman) to identify the officials and politicians involved in the illegal activities within MUDA and recommend immediate action to Government,” he said.

“The proceedings of the last meeting were sent to State Government, urging it to take action against the guilty. If Government fails to act now, we may be forced to shut down MUDA. In today’s meeting, I will once again demand action against those responsible and push for the recovery of all illegally allotted sites,” he added.

MLA G.T. Devegowda also expressed his intention to seek action against those responsible for the massive loss to MUDA, estimated in thousands of crores of rupees. “I will speak at today’s meeting and press for action,” he said.