S.R. Mahesh says he will move Court against Rohini Sindhuri, IAS Officer

November 30, 2024

Mysuru: Senior JD(S) leader and former Minister S.R. Mahesh, after a long gap, has again raked up the issue of former Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Mysuru Rohini Sindhuri with whom he had a running feud when she was the DC and charged that the IAS lobby is protecting her by stalling probe against her.

The JD(S) leader was speaking to the media at his Office on Ramavilas Road in the city this morning.

“It was hoped that the present State Government led by Siddaramaiah would not shield the corrupt officials but protect honest officials. Unfortunately that has not happened in case of Rohini Sindhuri. I didn’t press for action against her then following persuasion by the Assembly Speaker, the CM and the Law Minister. Even now, I don’t want her to be punished. But I demand an impartial enquiry into the allegations made by me against her on that day which will prove that she is guilty,” said Mahesh.

Pointing out that on 17.5.2022, the government had appointed a Committee headed by senior IAS Officer N. Jayaram to probe into the allegations against Rohini Sindhuri, the JD(S) leader said that Jayaram was later replaced with Ravishankar by the State Chief Secretary just a day before his retirement.

“On 9.5.2021, I had written a letter to then CM demanding probe into the Rs.10 crore irregularities (4(g) exemption under the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act) committed by Rohini Sindhuri in the renovation of Karnataka Bhavan project at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh and other works,” added Mahesh. “Home Minister says that the government will probe all irregularities of the previous government. Why have you not probed allegations against Rohini Sindhuri even though I have given all proof. I appeal to the Chief Secretary of the State to hold an impartial enquiry though I know the probable outcome of the report,” said Mahesh and warned that he will move the Court if proper probe is not conducted with respect to his allegations against the former DC of Mysuru Rohini Sindhuri.

Mahesh concluded by saying that MLA G.T. Devegowda is a very senior leader of JD(S) and will resolve minor differences with him (Mahesh), if any.