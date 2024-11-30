BJP’s rift wide open: Vijayendra loyalists seek MLA Yatnal’s expulsion

November 30, 2024

Mysuru: A group of former BJP Legislators in Karnataka, led by former Minister M.P. Renukacharya, has urged the High Command to expel senior MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for his open criticism of the leadership, especially the State President B.Y. Vijayendra.

Renukacharya, a staunch ally of State BJP Chief B.Y. Vijayendra, has ramped up his criticism of Yatnal, questioning his absence during the massive Bengaluru-Mysuru Padayatra in August, which focused on alleged scams within the Congress Government.

Addressing reporters at a private hotel in the city this afternoon, Renukacharya accused Yatnal of being a Congress agent, allegedly acting under instructions to tarnish the reputation of Vijayendra and his father, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Renukacharya called Yatnal and his supporters “Mir Sadhaks” and stated that had Yatnal focused his criticism on Siddaramaiah and Congress over the MUDA scam, he would have garnered support. “Instead of challenging the Congress Government, Yatnal has struck a deal with them,” Renukacharya claimed, also accusing Yatnal of making disparaging comments about the 12th Century Social Reformer Basavanna, his (Yatnal) remarks should be condemned by Seers from various Mutts.

Renukacharya further asserted that he had received life threats since the previous night but made it clear that he would not be intimidated.

Former Minister Haratalu Halappa also spoke, emphasising that he had prayed to Goddess Chamundeshwari to rid the party of its internal & external enemies.

He pointed out that young leaders, including Vijayendra, are leading several State BJP units and pushing for progress, particularly in addressing issues like the MUDA scam.

Halappa reiterated that Vijayendra’s efforts have kept CM Siddaramaiah and Congress leaders on edge, ensuring that corruption and scams are brought to justice.

The press meeting also highlighted the unrest among some party workers, who expressed frustration over Yatnal’s repeated defamatory remarks against both Yediyurappa and Vijayendra.

Calling for Yatnal’s immediate expulsion from the BJP, workers questioned why the party leadership had not yet acted against him, despite his ongoing behaviour that they deemed to be aligned with Congress interests.