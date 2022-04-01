Mid-day meal scheme to be named after Dr. Shivakumara Swamiji: CM
News

Mid-day meal scheme to be named after Dr. Shivakumara Swamiji: CM

April 1, 2022

Ahead of 2023 polls, VVIPs including Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi land at Siddaganga Mutt

Tumakuru: The mid-day meal scheme of the Karnataka Government for school children will be named  after late Dr. Sri Shivakumara Swamiji, who started the concept of mid-day meal for poor children in institutions run by the Siddaganga Mutt of Tumakuru.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced the decision at the 115th birth anniversary celebrations of Dr. Sri Shivakumara Swamiji, famously known as the ‘Walking God,’ today in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

His announcement came in response to BJP State Vice-President B.Y. Vijayendra’s public appeal to the Government to rename the mid-day scheme (now called Akshara Dasoha) after the Seer as a tribute to the work taken up by him to provide free food to poor children for over 80 years.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching