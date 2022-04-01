Mid-day meal scheme to be named after Dr. Shivakumara Swamiji: CM

April 1, 2022

Ahead of 2023 polls, VVIPs including Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi land at Siddaganga Mutt

Tumakuru: The mid-day meal scheme of the Karnataka Government for school children will be named after late Dr. Sri Shivakumara Swamiji, who started the concept of mid-day meal for poor children in institutions run by the Siddaganga Mutt of Tumakuru.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced the decision at the 115th birth anniversary celebrations of Dr. Sri Shivakumara Swamiji, famously known as the ‘Walking God,’ today in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

His announcement came in response to BJP State Vice-President B.Y. Vijayendra’s public appeal to the Government to rename the mid-day scheme (now called Akshara Dasoha) after the Seer as a tribute to the work taken up by him to provide free food to poor children for over 80 years.