Supporters pray at Chamundi Hill Temple

November 30, 2024

We offered prayers for ‘Shatru Samhara’, divine intervention, says Ex-Minister B.C. Patil

Mysuru: Amid ongoing internal discord and dissident BJP leader and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal continuing his criticism of senior party figures, particularly State BJP Chief B.S. Yediyurappa and his son, B.Y. Vijayendra, a large contingent of former BJP Ministers and Legislators, supporting Vijayendra, visited Chamundi Hill Temple this morning to offer special prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari, seeking her blessings to eliminate their ‘enemies.’

Former Minister B.C. Patil, speaking after the prayers, remarked that the growing menace of enemies within and outside the party prompted their visit to the temple for the purpose of “Shatru Samhara” (destruction of enemies).

He emphasised that Chamundi Hill is the sacred site where Goddess Chamundeshwari defeated the mythological demon Mahishasura, and they sought the same divine intervention to rid the party of those tarnishing its image.

Patil dismissed Yatnal’s claims, asserting, “Yatnal does not have any supporters. His attacks on Yediyurappa and Vijayendra are purely for publicity. If Yatnal believes targeting top BJP leaders will elevate his status, he is wrong. The party’s High Command is observing everything, and Yatnal’s time in the party may soon come to an end. Hardly a few workers are participating in his campaign against the Waqf Board. Just like in any family dispute, the party is waiting for the right moment to take a firm decision.”

Renukacharya, a key leader supporting Vijayendra, added that Yatnal’s expulsion from the party was imminent. “The number of enemies within the party is growing, and they need to be dealt with swiftly. Our prayers at Chamundi Hill are for the destruction of these internal threats,” he said, reiterating that Yatnal’s expulsion was only a matter of time.

As many as 38 former Legislators and former Ministers were part of the group, including M.P. Renukacharya, Katta Subramanya Naidu, B.C. Patil, Y. Sampangi, Roopali Nayak, Ashok Katwe, B. Harshavardhan, Virupakshappa Ballari, Gangadhar Nayak, Gundappa Vakeel, Sunil Hegde, M.D. Lakshminarayan, Venkatamuniyappa, Madaal Mallikarjuna, Somashekar Reddy, Srinivas Sajjanar, Sidlaghatta Rajanna, Muniswamy, Basavaraj Nayak, Suresh Marihal, S.V. Ramachandra, C.S. Niranjan Kumar, Belli Prakash, Masala Jayaram, Tarikere Suresh, Paranna Munavalli, L. Nagendra among others.