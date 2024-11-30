Renukacharya accuses Sonia, Rahul Gandhi of backing Yatnal

November 30, 2024

Bengaluru: Accusing Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi of backing dissident BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal to weaken the BJP in the State, former BJP MLA M.P. Renukacharya lashed out at Yatnal for undermining the party’s prospects by aligning with Congress.

Speaking to reporters in the State Capital yesterday, Renukacharya, a close confidant of State BJP Chief B.Y. Vijayendra, labelled Yatnal a “blackmailer” and criticised his actions.

He challenged Yatnal to expose former Chief Minister D.V. Sadanandagowda, as Yatnal had previously threatened and questioned Yatnal’s true contribution to the party.

“Yatnal is acting as a Congress agent, following their instructions. Why is Yatnal running a separate campaign over the Waqf Board issue when the BJP has already formulated plans to confront Congress on the matter?” Renukacharya asked.

Renukacharya further emphasised that the Davangere Conference planned for the first week of December, aimed at supporting Vijayendra, was designed to strengthen the party. He confirmed that top National BJP leaders would be invited to the event.

Blaming Yatnal for the defeat of Bharath Bommai in the recent Shiggaon by-polls, Renukacharya also pointed to Yatnal’s role in the party’s poor performance in the by-polls across all three Assembly segments.

He suggested that Yatnal’s defamatory remarks against his own party leaders had negatively influenced the electorate.