One more deadline for Chamundi Hill works

Mysore: Setting one more deadline for the multi-level mechanised parking facility atop the Chamundi Hill, Public Works Minister H.D. Revanna and Mysuru District Minister G.T. Devegowda asked the officials to complete the works before this Dasara.

For the record, though the foundation for the project was laid in April 2016, the work was delayed due to various hurdles including environmental clearances and the actual work started in November 2016 and was to be completed in March 2017 but delayed further due to various bottlenecks.

The Ministers asked officers to complete the works of multi-level parking, refurbished walkway and shifting of vendors to new 116 shops built for them to sell puja items, widening of the road leading from the parking lot to the main road, shifting of the bus stand next to the parking lot and the works of Ground Level Service Reservoir to hold five lakh litres of water. All the works are being done by the Public Works Department at an estimated cost of Rs. 79.9 crore.

