Brisk polling for Vokkaligara Sangha polls: Results this evening

Mysuru: The polls for electing Directors to Mysuru-Chamarajanagar District Vokkaligara Sangha began on a brisk note this morning, with the Sangha members queuing up at the two polling booths in city in large numbers.

The polling took place at Vokkaligara Samudaya Bhavan in Vidyaranyapuram and at Nalanda High School, opposite the Bhavan. The polling was held for electing 19 out of the 27 Directors of the Sangha, comprising the districts of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar. Eight Directors, four each from Mysuru and Chamarajanagar, have already been declared elected unopposed.

There are a total of 56 candidates in fray for 19 Director posts, which is for a three year period. The polling was held from 9 am to 3 pm, following which the counting of votes will be taken up later in the afternoon and the results will be declared this evening. There are 11,500 voters and candidates were seen seeking votes in their favour at the polling centres.

The eight Directors who are elected unopposed are Raju, A. Kumar, Santhosh Kumar and Jayaram, all from Chamarajanagar and Naganna (Hunsur), Sudhir (H.D. Kote), G. Manju and M. Shivakumar from Mysuru.

Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra, who is a member of the Sangha cast his vote, while MP Pratap Simha visited the polling centre.

K.S. Satish Kumar, Assistant Registrar of Co-operative Societies, Mysuru is the Returning Officer. The election saw hectic campaigning by the candidates among the community members ahead of today’s poll.

