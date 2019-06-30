CM Kumaraswamy in New Jersey
Mysuru: Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who is currently on a week-long US visit, yesterday (June 29) visited Somerset in New Jersey and participated in various rituals that were performed prior to foundation laying ceremony (Bhoomi Puja) of Sri Kalabhairaveshwara Temple being constructed by Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana in an area spread over 20-acre land. 

Later, speaking to reporters, he said “This temple being built by Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana in New Jersey will be an important cultural centre for all Indians, particularly Kannadigas. Such spiritual and cultural centres will help non-resident Kannadigas to find their roots and connect with their cultural identity. 

Hence more and more Kannada speaking people residing here should join hands in this endeavour.” Foundation stone laying ceremony of the temple will be held on June 30.

Various religious ceremonies were performed under the guidance of Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji and a number of office bearers of Kannada Sanghas participated. 

Minister for Minor Irrigation C.S. Puttaraju, Minister for Tourism S.R. Mahesh, and MLC Bhojegowda were present. 

June 30, 2019

