Government to meet expenses of HCV affected dialysis patients

K.R. Nagar: Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh has assured that the Government will meet all the medical expenses of dialysis patients who were affected by Hepatitis ‘C’ virus (HCV) while undergoing treatment at K.R. Nagar Government Hospital.

Speaking to press persons after visiting the K.R. Nagar General Hospital on Thursday, he said that 32 dialysis patients were found to have caught ‘HC’ virus, which is not life-threatening.

Stating that the kith and kin of patients need not worry about the virus, he said that the blood samples of patients have been sent to Mysuru’s K.R. Hospital, where two were tested positive and 28 others ‘C’ negative.

Pointing out that based on the advise of specialists, the blood samples were later sent to Manipal for HCV confirmation, the Minister said that the Manipal Hospital is expected to give very conclusive reports. Those patients who are found to have contracted HCV will be given a three-month treatment free of cost, he added.

Noting that the HCV is not epidemic and also not an incurable disease, he asked the patients not to get unduly worried.

Clarifying that the Hospital has medication to treat HCV cases, Mahesh directed the Hospital staff not to ask the patients to buy medicines from outside.

DC Abhiram G. Sankar, AC Veena, Tahsildar Manjula, ASP P.V. Sneha, DHO Dr. Venkatesh, Deputy Tahsildar Yadu Girish, Hospital Administrative Officer Shivaprasad and other officials were present during the Minister’s visit.

