KSPCB to plant 10 crore saplings across State on Oct.2: Chairman Dr. K. Sudhakar

Mysuru: The newly-appointed Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) Chairman Dr. K. Sudhakar, a Congress MLA from Chikkaballapur, was felicitated by the city Congress at a programme organised at Congress Bhavan near the city Railway Station here on Friday.

Speaking after being felicitated, Dr. Sudhakar stressed on the need for setting up of an ‘Environment Wing’ of the Congress just like Youth Congress, Seva Dal, Labour Wing, NSUI and other units.

Noting that the contributions and the concerns of our ancestors have made our life easier, Dr. Sudhakar highlighted the need for preserving our nature and environs for generations to come.

Suggesting the Congress workers to take a pledge for planting saplings, through the party’s ‘Environment Wing’, he said that the previous Congress Government headed by Siddharamaiah had taken many measures for saving the environment.

Bemoaning that the people did not give another chance to the Congress Government despite the numerous welfare programmes launched by Siddharamaiah, Dr. Sudhakar regretted the defeat of the city Congress MLAs M.K. Somashekar and Vasu in last year’s Assembly polls, in spite of their good work.

Maintaining that the Congress lost because of the party’s failure to reach out to people on the Government schemes, programmes, projects and initiatives, Dr. Sudhakar, in an apparent reference to BJP leaders, said that some people have won by raking up emotional issues.

Calling for an introspection on the party’s defeat in Assembly and LS polls, he called upon the party workers to shun differences and engage themselves in organising the party right from the grassroot level.

Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, former MLAs Vasu and M.K. Somashekar, City Congress President R. Murthy, leaders Prakash Kumar, Shivakumar, Shivanna, Bank Puttaswamy, Ashok, P. Raju and other were present.



Chemical fire incidents at Shyadanahalli and Talur under investigation

Earlier, addressing a press meet at KSPCB office near Hotel Royal Inn on KRS Road, Dr. Sudhakar said that the investigation into chemical fire at Shyadanahalli and Talur, in which two teenage boys lost their lives and a man was seriously injured, is underway and he has asked the KSPCB authorities to expedite the investigation and submit report.

Asserting that stringent action will be taken against factory owners who dump industrial chemical wastes at unauthorised places, Sudhakar said all necessary measures will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future. Listing out his priorities, he said that he has begun his tour from Mysuru region after becoming KSPCB Chairman and importance will be given for conserving rivers and water bodies in all districts coming under the region.

Continuing, he said that he has directed KSPCB officials to take appropriate precautionary measures for preventing natural disasters, like the one that took place last year, strict implementation of plastic ban order and to launch awareness and sensitisation programmes against the use of plastic.

He further said that under the State Government’s ‘Hasiru Karnataka Scheme,’ the KSPCB has planned to plant 10 crore saplings across the State on Oct.2 marking Gandhi Jayanti.

