Urs community students feted
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Urs community students feted

June 11, 2026

Karnataka Ursu Mahamandali Charitable (KUMC) Trust celebrated Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Jayanti by felicitating 17 Urs community students, who have secured distinction in SSLC, PUC and Degree, with a certificate, memento and cash prize at Sri Krishna Temple’s Alwar Kala Bhavan in Gokulam recently. The students are seen with (sitting from left) Retd. IAS Officer B.R. Jayaramaraje Urs, Swami Sarvadayanandaji of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Mysuru, KUMC Trust President Sridhar Raje Urs and Hon. President M.L. Basavaraje Urs.

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