Entry banned to Chamundi Hill, Temple on New Year Day

December 25, 2020

No events, No illumination, No fireworks at Palace; Chunchanakatte Cattle Fair cancelled

Mysore/Mysuru: The picturesque Chamundi Hill will be out of bounds for New Year revellers and also for devotees who are planning for special pujas. The District Administration has restricted entry of public to Chamundi Hill on Jan. 1, 2021. This is to curb mass gathering and prevent the spread of COVID-19 contagion.

On the first morning of every New Year, a lot of devotees visit Chamundeshwari Temple atop the Hill. Keeping this in mind and to prevent transmission of COVID-19, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri has directed the officials and the Police to keep the Temple and Chamundi Hill out of bounds to people.

However, there are no restrictions on the traditional pujas on the New Year Day performed by the temple priests inside the sanctum sanctorum.

Also, this year the DC has ordered cancellation of fireworks display and Palace illumination at midnight as part of ushering the New Year.

Apart from this the annual flower show and a winter festival which used to coincide with the arrival of New Year has also been cancelled.

The DC has also banned entry to Chikkadevamma Temple in Saragur taluk from Dec. 28 2020 to Jan. 1, 2021.

Along with ban on entry to temples, the famous Chunchanakatte Cattle Fair that takes places in Chunchanakatte, K.R. Nagar taluk has also been cancelled.

The fair is usually held from Jan. 1 to 31 every year. Also, the Brahmothsava at the historic Sri Rama temple at Chunchanakatte scheduled to be held on Jan. 15 will be out of bounds for the devotees.

The DC has clarified that the ban on public entry will not affect religious rituals.