Full-dress parade in city marks 100 years of RSS

October 21, 2024

‘True essence of ‘Arya’ is living a life dedicated to society; but certain intellectuals have distorted this’

Mysuru: As part of its Foundation Day and Vijayadashami, the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) took out a full-dress parade (Patha Sanchalana) in city yesterday.

More than 400 RSS members, dressed in traditional RSS uniform (Ganaveshadhari), marched in the Patha Sanchalana, which commenced from Kannegowda Ground in Kuvempunagar, behind Ashokapuram Police Station.

The disciplined march made its way through prominent streets, including Jayanagar 10th Cross, 2nd Cross, ISKCON Temple, Jayanagar 5th Cross and 3rd Cross, before returning to the starting point at Kannegowda Ground.

The procession was led by a vehicle carrying portraits of RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and M.S. Golwalkar, along with the Bhagwa Dhwaj (saffron flag).

Along the route, citizens welcomed the Swayamsevaks by showering them with flowers. More than 400 volunteers in traditional RSS attire marched with precision, symbolising the unity and discipline that the organisation stands for, while recalling the historic moment of the Sangh’s foundation.

Reflecting on RSS history, ideals

At a stage programme prior to the march, Karnataka South Region College Student Pramukh Umesh recounted the historic significance of Vijayadashami in RSS’s legacy.

He highlighted how, 97 years ago, 32 uniformed volunteers conducted the first-ever march on Vijayadashami in Nagpur, Maharashtra, inspiring admiration from the onlookers. Today, the organisation is proud to see the participation of the fifth generation of Swayamsevaks, working toward the same ideals.

Umesh emphasised the importance of social transformation through the promotion of universal well-being, citing the values of “Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah” (May all beings be happy) and “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (The world is one family).

He urged the younger generation to embrace the core values of Hinduism, which include respecting the earth and others’ possessions like a mother and seeing the divine in all living beings.

Call for a strong, unified India In his address, Umesh further stressed the need for a strong and united India to ensure the survival of Hindu culture and global peace.

“In Kaliyuga, unity is strength, and thus it is our priority to increase the Sangh’s branches and the number of full-time workers to drive social transformation,” he said. He also called on RSS volunteers to continue their selfless service to the nation, underscoring that the world needs the Sangh more than ever.

Umesh outlined the responsibility of all citizens to follow civic etiquette, protect public property, and adhere to the country’s laws. He also encouraged Indians to take pride in their cultural heritage and embrace environmentally conscious practices, such as maintaining home gardens and reducing plastic use.

True essence of ‘Arya’

He noted that the true essence of ‘Arya’ lies in living a life dedicated to the welfare of society, rather than the distorted perceptions created by certain intellectuals. He reiterated that the Sangh’s mission is to create a society rooted in these timeless values, and that a strong and united India will play a crucial role in ensuring the survival of these ideals globally.

The event saw the presence of notable figures from the RSS Mysuru Division, including Vibhagh Sahakari Tilak Kumar and Mysuru City Sanchalak Vasudev Bhat, who lauded the efforts of the volunteers and underlined the role of RSS in shaping the nation’s future.