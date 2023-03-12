‘Nationalism’ will help create a sense of responsibility amongst us: RSS leader

March 12, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Senior RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) Pracharak Su. Ramanna said that Nationalism is a highly valued quality and is key for building a sense of devotion and patriotism among countrymen. He was speaking on the topic “The relevance of Nationalism” after inaugurating a national seminar on Sharana Movement and NEP in the 21st century organised by the City Unit of Akhila Bharat Sharana Sahitya Parishat at JSS College for Women at Saraswathipuram here yesterday.

Maintaining that Nationalism is an unifying force, Ramanna observed that India came under British rule because we failed to understand the larger meaning & significance of 3 words — Nation, Nationalism and Nationality.

“India has now turned into a country which the world today is seeing as a hope. Our country is fast undergoing transformation, thus raising hopes globally. Earlier, we became targets of someone and were also insulted. But now the situation has changed completely, with India earning respect of the entire world. We are also responding positively and emotionally to the crisis in other countries. The word Nationalism has eliminated fear among our sons of the soil and at the same time has helped build hope in them,” he opined.

Continuing, Ramanna said that in the past, India was introduced merely as a country of the Sub-Continent and this was seen in our academic curriculum too. But there was a big conspiracy behind this angle of introduction, which was part of British politics and plot. However, India is moving forward and shining now on all fronts, he said adding that slogans such as ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, ‘Vande Mataram’ etc.,have revived the spirit of Nationalism.

Noting that conflicts arise whenever the demand for rights crop up, the senior RSS leader said that, however, such things does not matter whenever we speak of the Nation. Instead, we will develop a zeal for serving the country in whichever way we can, he said. Asserting that Nationalism will teach us of our duties and responsibilities towards our country, Ramanna said that the issue of Rights will be of no matter in such a situation. Contending that our duties and responsibilities to the country are above everything else, he said everyone should realise that Bharat is our Motherland and not a land of material enjoyment. Then only we can become not just citizens or Indian Nationals, but real sons of the soil, he said adding that such a situation will help in carrying forward the narrative of ‘Unity in Diversity’ by overcoming all obstructions and divisions in the society.

“We should live for the sake of our country and not for oneself. No one should develop the attitude or arrogance that ‘I am inevitable for the country’. The country has rejected those who have displayed such an arrogance. We are all seeing how the spirit of Nationalism is increasing in the country for the past 7-8 years,” he said while asserting that ours is Cultural Nationalism (Samskrutika Rashtriyate) and not Diplomatic Nationalism (Rajaneetika Rashtriyate).

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, who graced the occasion, said that Nationalism is more important than all other things. We should shun our inferiority complex, parochialism and narrow-mindedness and try to build a sense of Nationalism, he noted.

Theatre Director Prof. H.S. Umesh spoke on the topics ‘12th century Desheegnana – Kayaka’ and ‘National Education Policy in the 21st Century’ while Maharani’s College for Women faculty Dr. B.V. Vasanthkumar spoke on the topic ‘Sharanara Chaluvali Ondu Rashtriya Chaluvali.’

Tributes were paid to late littérateur Prof. Maleyur Guruswamy and KPCC Working President R. Dhruvanarayan.

Union Government’s Capacity Building Commission Member Dr. Balasubramaniam presided. Former MLC Thontadarya, Sharana Sahitya Parishat City President M.G. Sadanandaiah and others were present.