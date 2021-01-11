PM Modi was moulded by RSS,says Sahitya Academy Chairman

January 11, 2021

Senior writer, Yakshagana exponent G.S. Bhatta’s book ‘Modi Yemba Vismaya’ released

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that Hindutva does not mean Brahmanatva or Dalitatva or Shoodratva, Karnataka Sahitya Academy Chairman Dr. B.V. Vasanth Kumar said that Hindutva is ‘Amrutatva’ that seeks global welfare and prosperity.

He was speaking after releasing senior writer and Yakshagana exponent G.S. Bhatta’s work ‘Modi Yemba Vismaya’ (A wonder called Modi), at a programme jointly organised by District Sharana Sahitya Parishat, H.V. Rajeev Sneha Balaga, Innovative, Sowmya Prakashana and Tulu Shivalli Madhwabrahmana Souharda Sahakari Sangha at Dr. Shivarathri Rajendra Bhavan in JSS Hospital premises here on Friday.

Asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was moulded by RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), Dr. Vasanth Kumar said that the Uniform Civil Code is not anti-Muslim nor against any other religion for that matter.

Stating that the Code is meant for a Common Civil Code for all communities and sections of the society, he contended that the Centre scrapped the ‘Triple Talaq’ law only for the sake of Muslim women, who were subjected to indiscrimination.

Defending scrapping of Article 370, he said that the scrapping will facilitate establishment of industries by outsiders as well in Jammu and Kashmir.

Stating that Narendra Modi never dreamt of becoming the Chief Minister of Gujarat, let alone Prime Minister of the country, the Sahitya Academy Chairman said that Modi is a wonder created by the RSS. Noting that Modi had once refused the then Prime Minister Vajpayee’s direction to become the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he said that, however, Modi agreed to be the CM after persuasion by senior BJP leader L.K. Advani and RSS.

Recalling the 2002 Godhra riots, Dr. Vasanath Kumar said that it was a testing time for Modi as the CM of Gujarat, which he handled deftly and shrewdly.

Stating that USA which once refused visa to Modi over Gujarat riots, is now rolling out a red carpet for his leadership qualities, he said that Modi has great leadership skills to overcome any crisis and that is why he is referred to as a wonder.

Claiming that Modi is working towards realising the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Syama Prasad Mukherjee and such other great leaders, he said that what the country needed today is a strong leader like Modi, who has caused great scare among our hostile neighbours like Pakistan and China.

District Minister S.T. Somashekar, who could not attend the programme, however, wished the event through a release.

Stating that Karnataka has got a Rs. 39,300 crore package under ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ scheme, he said that the State has made good progress in its implementation.

Pointing out that the Co-operation Department has sought Rs. 600 crore more under the scheme, he said that the Modi Government is working on plans for job creation and self-reliance in all sectors. Noting that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, State BJP Chief Nalin Kumar Kateel and all other party leaders, including himself, were working towards realising the dreams of PM Modi, he said that the country is emerging stronger in all respects under Modi’s leadership.

Stating that the book explains the miraculous achievements of PM Modi, he wished that the book reaches all citizens of the country, so that they can come to know the many wonders attributed to him (Modi).

Cultural thinker Dr. V. Ranganath spoke about the book.

Udupi Pejawar Mutt Seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji graced the occasion.

Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman H.V. Rajeev, District Sharana Sahitya Parishat Mysuru President M. Chandrashekar, Tulu Shivalli Madhwabrahmana Souharda Sahakari Sangha Vice-President Jagadish Hebbar Karija, author G.S. Bhatta and others were present during the book release.