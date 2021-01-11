Micro finance loan provided to over 5,000 street vendors in Mysuru

January 11, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: MCC Additional Commissioner N.M. Shashikumar has stated that over 5,000 street vendors have received micro finance loans under Prime Minister’s Atmanirbhar Yojana, in Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) limits.

“Livelihoods of street vendors had been hit hard due to COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown. In an effort to support them, Central Government had launched PM SVAnidhi or Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi Scheme, which is a special micro-credit facility plan to provide affordable loan of up to Rs. 10,000 to more than 50 lakh street vendors in the country,” he said.

Speaking after inaugurating an awareness programme held at MCC Zonal Office-1 about micro-loan digital payments, Shashikumar said, “Over 20,000 street vendors have applied for micro loans under MCC limits. As of now, loan amount has been credited to over 5,000 street vendors and remaining applicants will receive the amount in one or two months. This scheme offers incentives in the form of cashback of up to Rs. 1,200 on undertaking prescribed digital transactions.”

The Additional Commissioner also advised the street vendors to make use of this facility.

Lead Bank Manager Nagappa, Deputy General Manager of Canara Bank Umesh, President of City Merchants Association Bhaskar, Mission Manager Bairalingaiah, and other MCC officials were present.