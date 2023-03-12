Dhruvanarayan taught me basics when I became MP: Pratap Simha
News

Dhruvanarayan taught me basics when I became MP: Pratap Simha

March 12, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru- Kodagu MP Pratap Simha turned emotional while paying his last respects to the mortal remains of KPCC Working President R. Dhruvanarayan, who passed away yesterday.

Pratap Simha, who also stays near the house of Dhruvanarayan at Vijayanagar Third Stage, attributed the honing of his administrative skills as an MP to Dhruvanarayan.

Speaking to media persons, Simha said, “When I was elected as an MP for the first time in 2014, I didn’t have much knowledge. Though I belonged to another party, it was Dhruvanarayan who taught me how to review the progress of works during District Development and Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meetings and the officer concerned with whom we have to communicate and how to move the files.”

“Dhruvanarayan was a senior politician whom I respected a lot. He was the champion of the development of a backward Chamarajanagar District. Though National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Government was in power and Dhruvanarayan belonged to the Opposition Congress party, he had a very good rapport with all the Union Ministers and was instrumental in getting funds sanctioned for the development of the district. If Chamarajanagar has witnessed vast development, it is due to Dhruvanarayan, he said.

“Dhruvanarayan had gained the love and affection of people, irrespective of class and creed. If anybody asked for the address of my house, I used to tell them that I reside near Dhruvanarayan’s house. That was his popularity. His passing away is the biggest loss to the old Mysuru region,” added Simha.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching