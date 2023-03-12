Dhruvanarayan taught me basics when I became MP: Pratap Simha

March 12, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru- Kodagu MP Pratap Simha turned emotional while paying his last respects to the mortal remains of KPCC Working President R. Dhruvanarayan, who passed away yesterday.

Pratap Simha, who also stays near the house of Dhruvanarayan at Vijayanagar Third Stage, attributed the honing of his administrative skills as an MP to Dhruvanarayan.

Speaking to media persons, Simha said, “When I was elected as an MP for the first time in 2014, I didn’t have much knowledge. Though I belonged to another party, it was Dhruvanarayan who taught me how to review the progress of works during District Development and Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meetings and the officer concerned with whom we have to communicate and how to move the files.”

“Dhruvanarayan was a senior politician whom I respected a lot. He was the champion of the development of a backward Chamarajanagar District. Though National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Government was in power and Dhruvanarayan belonged to the Opposition Congress party, he had a very good rapport with all the Union Ministers and was instrumental in getting funds sanctioned for the development of the district. If Chamarajanagar has witnessed vast development, it is due to Dhruvanarayan, he said.

“Dhruvanarayan had gained the love and affection of people, irrespective of class and creed. If anybody asked for the address of my house, I used to tell them that I reside near Dhruvanarayan’s house. That was his popularity. His passing away is the biggest loss to the old Mysuru region,” added Simha.