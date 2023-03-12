Mysuru Braille Press supplies textbooks to 20 schools

March 12, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In a landmark achievement, the Government Braille Press located in the premises of Government School for the Deaf and the Dumb, Tilaknagar in city and the only one-of-its-kind in the State, has supplied 4,955 Braille textbooks (2022-23) to more than 20 schools for the differently-abled across the State.

The schools for the differently-abled that have received the books include Siddaganga High School, Davanagere; School for the Deaf and Dumb, Mysuru; Maharani’s College, Mysuru; Rangarao Memorial School for the Blind, Metagalli, Mysuru; Navachetana School for the Blind, Kunigal; Sri Manik Prabhu School, Bidar; Jyothiseva School, Bengaluru; Ashakirana School, Chikkamagalur; Siddaganga School, Tumakuru; Government School, Kalaburagi; Murugharajendra School, Haaladakatta; Aroodha School, Hubballi; VKG School, Afzalpur; Ambubai School, Kalaburagi; Manik Prabhu School, Raichur; Maheshwari School, Belagavi; BJP School, Ramanagar and Teekshna School, Chitradurga.

According to sources, the Braille Press could supply only 358 textbooks to schools in 2021-22 due to COVID pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, the Press used to supply more than 15,000 books. But for reasons unknown, the demand for textbooks dropped to less than 10,000. The Press has been printing books in 53 subjects of Classes 1 to 10.

Meanwhile, the Press is facing fund crunch. As a result, the landline phone connection has been cut-off last year. This apart, the Press has not been able to get replacement for one of the only two machines that are in the Press, for want of grants. Both the printing machines are imported ones and getting them repaired is a problem as it can be done only by the company mechanics.

Lokesh, a tenth standard disabled student, said that Braille textbooks are available for standards 1 to 10. But there is shortage of tenth standard books as the supply is short. The authorities must take note of this and ensure that sufficient number of books are available.