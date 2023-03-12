District-level Yuva Utsava in city on March 20
News

District-level Yuva Utsava in city on March 20

March 12, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru District Nehru Yuva Kendra of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, has organised a District-level Yuva Utsava Programme at Maharani’s Arts College for Women on JLB Road in city from 9 am to 5 pm on Mar. 20.

As part of the District-level Yuva Utsava, there will be poetry, painting, photography and declamation contests apart from District Cultural Festival (Group events) for youths in the age group of 15 to 29 years, according to a press release from Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra.

Via its leading youth organisation Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports is putting on the “Yuva Utsava – India @2047” programme in every district of the nation.

A one-day District Level Yuva Utsav will be celebrated between March and June 2023 as the first stage of this three-tiered Yuva Shakti celebration taking place across all of India.

The District-level Yuva Utsava Champions will compete in the State-level Yuva Utsava, a 2-day event planned for August to September 2023 at State Capitals. The Champions of all State-level Competitions must take part in the National-level Yuva Utsava, which will take place in Delhi around the third or fourth week of October 2023.

Youth artists, writers, photographers and orators will compete across the three levels, and traditional artists will highlight the rich cultural legacy of the nation. Panch Pran will be the Yuva Utsava’s theme.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching