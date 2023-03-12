District-level Yuva Utsava in city on March 20

March 12, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru District Nehru Yuva Kendra of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, has organised a District-level Yuva Utsava Programme at Maharani’s Arts College for Women on JLB Road in city from 9 am to 5 pm on Mar. 20.

As part of the District-level Yuva Utsava, there will be poetry, painting, photography and declamation contests apart from District Cultural Festival (Group events) for youths in the age group of 15 to 29 years, according to a press release from Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra.

Via its leading youth organisation Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports is putting on the “Yuva Utsava – India @2047” programme in every district of the nation.

A one-day District Level Yuva Utsav will be celebrated between March and June 2023 as the first stage of this three-tiered Yuva Shakti celebration taking place across all of India.

The District-level Yuva Utsava Champions will compete in the State-level Yuva Utsava, a 2-day event planned for August to September 2023 at State Capitals. The Champions of all State-level Competitions must take part in the National-level Yuva Utsava, which will take place in Delhi around the third or fourth week of October 2023.

Youth artists, writers, photographers and orators will compete across the three levels, and traditional artists will highlight the rich cultural legacy of the nation. Panch Pran will be the Yuva Utsava’s theme.