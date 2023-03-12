PM shares highlights of his Karnataka visit

March 12, 2023

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared the highlights of his visit to Karnataka today (Sunday). He tweeted: “I will be in Karnataka to attend programmes in Mandya and Hubballi-Dharwad. Development works worth Rs. 16,000 crore would either be inaugurated or their foundation stones would be laid.

“From Mandya, the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway would be dedicated to the nation. The foundation stone for the Mysuru-Kushalnagar Highway would also be laid. These projects will boost connectivity and socio-economic growth.”

“The development works in Hubballi-Dharwad cover different sectors. Projects such as IIT Dharwad and the longest railway platform in the world at Sri Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Station would be dedicated to the nation. The foundation stone for a water supply scheme will be laid.”

Replying to a tweet by MP Pratap Simha regarding development projects in Karnataka, the Prime Minister said, “Our Government is working to boost connectivity and economic progress. The Expressway between Mysuru and Bengaluru is a step in that direction.”