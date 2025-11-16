MP urges to follow a healthy lifestyle
News

November 16, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Stating that PM Modi-headed Government at the Centre has initiated ‘Fit India’ campaign to make every citizen of the country healthy and active, MP Yaduveer Wadiyar said that everyone should follow a healthy lifestyle to stay fit. He was speaking after inaugurating ‘MP’s Badminton Tournament’ organised at Sports Park in Bogadi 2nd Stage here yesterday.

“Fit India campaign is one of the top programmes of the Centre. PM Modi launched the initiative on Aug. 29, 2019, marking National Sports Day. This tournament has been organised as part of the campaign,” he said.

Stressing on the need for doing exercises daily, the MP said doing exercise for 30 to 60 minutes a day will help in checking diabetes and heart ailments. As such, youths and school-college students should give more importance to maintaining fitness. Fitness clubs, Yoga camps, cycling and other such sporting activities are going on in both urban and rural areas, he noted.

APN Properties Managing Partner A.P. Nagesh, in his address, said that events life Freedom Run, Quit India Cyclothon, Fit India School Certification, Fit India Run, Fit India Dialogue, Yoga  etc., are being organised as part of Fit India. This will help in building a physically fit and healthy society, he added.

More than 400 Badminton players from Mysuru and surrounding places took part in the tournament.

