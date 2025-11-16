Alumni appeal: ‘Save heritage Maharaja’s High School building’

November 16, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: President of Maharaja’s High School & PU College Alumni Association, B.S. Sridhar Raje Urs, has appealed to philanthropists to generously support the restoration of historic Maharaja’s High School building on JLB Road, a recognised heritage structure.

Addressing reporters at the college auditorium yesterday, Urs, a former Director of PU Education, expressed concern that the building may soon reach a dilapidated state if timely restoration efforts are not undertaken. He said that Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda will be invited to the Kannada Rajyotsava event being organised at the college at the end of this month.

During the MLA’s visit, a proposal will be submitted seeking adequate State Government funds for the restoration works.

Dr. N. Chandrashekar of Aadithya Adhikari Hospital and several other dignitaries will also be invited, as seeking the support of philanthropists has become essential, he added.

“I will be contributing Rs. 25,000 towards the restoration, apart from extending my support every year for the school’s development. Similar initiatives from other philanthropists are crucial to save the school,” Urs said.

He further emphasised that imparting quality education ultimately rests with teachers. With improved exam results, he said, demand for admissions should rise in the coming years, positioning the institution ahead of private schools in delivering quality education.