Delhi bomb blast: HJV activists stage protest
November 16, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Activists of Hindu Jagarana Vedike (HJV), staged a protest at Gandhi Square in city yesterday, condemning the recent bomb blast in a car near Red Fort at New Delhi.

The activists led by HJV Southern Wing Co-convener Mahesh Kanakadalu, raised slogans against Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), terrorists using code words for inter-personal communication to execute their operations and the communal fanatics who had hatched a conspiracy for mass killings by spiking drinking water with poison.

Addressing the protesters, Kanakadalu said, “certain dresses wore by communities are likely to pose a threat to internal security in the future. Such dresses are being used to carry out terrorist activities and there are many instances to prove this misuse. Such dresses may prove a grave threat to the country in the future, and hence wearing of such dresses should be banned.”

While places of worship are often seen as centres for promoting positive values, some religious leaders assert that they are engaged in charitable and peaceful activities through religious institutions.

They describe themselves as advocates of peace and firmly opposed to violence. However, Kanakadalu questioned this narrative, pointing to instances where individuals accused in the killings of Hindu activists were reportedly found hiding in religious premises. He called for a thorough investigation into the broader network and motivations behind such incidents.

