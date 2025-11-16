MDA launches Rs. 50 crore mission to revive 13 lakes

November 16, 2025

Mysuru Development Authority floats tenders for comprehensive restoration works

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) has launched a long-pending Rs. 50 crore lake rejuvenation project to restore 13 lakes in and around Mysuru.

The massive initiative will be funded through the lake development cess collected from the public and tenders have already been floated to begin work.

The lakes selected for revival include Dalvoy Lake on the Mysuru–Nanjangud Road, Huyilalu Lake, Hinkal Lake, Bhugatahalli Lake, Vajamangala Lake, and several others. Many of these water bodies, now severely degraded, will undergo comprehensive restoration and infrastructure upgrades.

The ambitious plan received approval recently during a single-window meeting on lake development, chaired by Deputy Commissioner and MDA Chairman G. Lakshmikanth Reddy at the Zilla Panchayat office.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, MDA Commissioner K.R. Rakshith said the Rs. 50 crore collected as lake development cess — along with other service charges — will be utilised strictly for its intended purpose. “Our goal is to enhance biodiversity, protect natural water resources and improve groundwater levels,” he said.

The rejuvenation efforts will include desilting, bund strengthening, revetment, creation of walking paths and the laying of interlocking tiles, fencing, LLC structures, steps and cattle ramps.

At Huyilalu Lake (13.33 acres) and Hinkal Lake (5.9 acres), the works will involve weed and silt removal, bund reinforcement, construction of steps and cattle ramps.

Similar upgrades are planned for Devanuru Lake (12.37 acres), Vajamangala Lake, Bhugatahalli Lake and Nadanahalli Lake, with an emphasis on preserving their natural character while improving public accessibility.

Rakshith noted that the entire project is expected to be completed within six months. He added that non-utilisation of the allocated funds may result in the Government diverting them to the Minor Irrigation Department, underscoring the need for timely execution.